U.S. 'deeply disappointed' by Somalia bill extending mandates for president, parliament -Blinken

U.S. 'deeply disappointed' by Somalia bill extending mandates for president, parliament -BlinkenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 04:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 04:38 IST
The United States is "deeply disappointed" by Somalia's approval of legislation that extends the mandates of the president and parliament by two years, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.
