PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Bihag Bihu, Puthandu
With many regions of India celebrating their traditional new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered people his best wishes. Modi wished people on the occasion of Vishu, Odia new year, Bihag Bihu and Puthandu. Different parts of the country are celebrating new year as per Hindu traditions and also their traditional calendars.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:09 IST
With many regions of India celebrating their traditional new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered people his best wishes. Modi wished people on the occasion of Vishu, Odia new year, Bihag Bihu and Puthandu. Different parts of the country are celebrating new year as per Hindu traditions and also their traditional calendars.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odia
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Hindu
- Vishu
ALSO READ
CREDAI names Harsh Vardhan Patodia as new National President
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.
People of Assam have given blessings to NDA in 1st phase of assembly poll: PM Narendra Modi at election rally. PTI DG SK SK
BJP wave blowing across West Bengal, party will win over 200 seats: PM Narendra Modi at election rally.
Sisodia meets DU's acting vice chancellor to resolve pending issues