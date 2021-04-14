Left Menu

Mamata assures culprits of Cooch Behar killings will be punished

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the family members of those killed in the firing by central forces during the fourth phase of state assembly elections on April 10 and said the culprits will be punished no matter who they are.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:09 IST
Mamata assures culprits of Cooch Behar killings will be punished
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Cooch Behar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the family members of those killed in the firing by central forces during the fourth phase of state assembly elections on April 10 and said the culprits will be punished no matter who they are. Addressing a gathering in Mathabhanga, Banerjee said, "The culprits will be punished no matter how big they are. Justice will be done. After the election, five statutes will be made in the memory of the deceased. I appeal to you to consider me as a daughter of your home. On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I pray for the victory of guards of democracy over the murderers of democracy."

She also assured the family members of the deceased full support. "We came because Didi called us. She has assured us of help soon as the election ends. But our primary demand is the punishment of the murderers," a family member of one of the deceased told ANI.

"Didi met us. We believe justice will happen. Since the incident happened, we have not been able to think clearly," said Manjur Ali Miya, the brother of one of the deceased. Polling for the first four phases in West Bengal has already taken place.

Violence erupted at a polling booth at Sitalkuch in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. The ruling TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths where people were casting their votes. Official sources in Cooch Behar had earlier confirmed the death of four people in firing.

Following the incident, the Election Commission (EC) had given directions that no political leader from any party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. Mamata Banerjee had said she would meet the family members of those who were killed on April 14 after the end of the 72-hour restriction. The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South African regulator says no major safety concerns from local J&J study

South Africas drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Wednesday that it had recently reviewed data from Johnson Johnsons JJ local research study immunising healthcare workers and found no major safety concerns.SAHPRA added that it was awaiting addi...

CWC to virtually meet on Apr 17 to discuss COVID-19 situation in country

The Congress Working Committee CWC will virtually meet on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country, party sources said on Wednesday.Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting that will be attended by former part...

India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said India will raise its climate ambitions but not under pressure, and that it will not allow anybody to forget their historical responsibility.He also said that India is suffering ...

Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

Ukraines armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021