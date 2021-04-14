Left Menu

U.S. urges Lebanese leaders to break political deadlock

But rival political factions have failed to bridge their differences and form a new administration to replace the government which resigned after last year's port blast. "This is the culmination of decades of mismanagement, corruption and failure of Lebanese leaders to put the interests of the country first," Hale told reporters.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:09 IST
U.S. urges Lebanese leaders to break political deadlock
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A senior U.S. official chided Lebanese leaders on Wednesday for their failure to break months of political deadlock and form a new government to address an economic crisis that has left millions facing growing hardship. Under Secretary of State David Hale, speaking after talks in Beirut with Lebanon's parliamentary speaker, reiterated calls by Washington and its allies for politicians to tackle Lebanon's "distressing political and economic crisis"

Lebanon has endured a financial meltdown, with the currency losing up to 90% in value. A devastating explosion at Beirut port in August and the global coronavirus pandemic have compounded the country's woes. But rival political factions have failed to bridge their differences and form a new administration to replace the government which resigned after last year's port blast.

"This is the culmination of decades of mismanagement, corruption, and failure of Lebanese leaders to put the interests of the country first," Hale told reporters. "America and the international community are ready to help, but we can do nothing meaningful without a Lebanese partner."

Hale, who is also due to meet Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun, said they must show the flexibility needed to form a government capable of genuine reform. "That is the only path out of this crisis. It is also only a first step," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bayern coach Hansi Flick mulls future amid Germany links

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is mulling his future following the teams Champions League elimination.Flick, who has a contract through 2023 but has refused to say if he will fulfill it, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over th...

Clear, long-term policies needed for EV sector growth: CEEW-CEF

Central and state governments need to reduce uncertainty and roll out clear long-term policies to enable growth of the electric vehicle sector in the country, according to CEEW Centre for Energy Finance CEEW-CEF.The think tank also noted th...

Babasaheb laid strong foundation to move forward and strengthening India’s heritage: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Association of Indian Universities 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors today through video conferencing. He also launched four books related to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambed...

Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday

Maldivian foreign minister Abdulla Shahid will begin a two-day India visit on Thursday with a focus on further deepening of ties between the two countries.Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said it is expected to lend fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021