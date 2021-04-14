Left Menu

Slums on govt land to be regularised: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the state government is committed to the development of the poor and deprived sections of the society.He also announced that the slums on government land will be regularised. Asserting the state governments commitment towards the poor and deprived, the chief minister said slums on government land will be regularised and beautified.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:02 IST
Slums on govt land to be regularised: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the state government is committed to the development of the poor and deprived sections of the society.

He also announced that the slums on government land will be regularised. Addressing a programme held at Lower Tunwala here to mark the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Rawat described him as the chief architect of India's Constitution who dedicated his life to removing social disparities and fighting for justice to the deprived sections. He made many provisions in the Constitution meant to provide equality of opportunity to all, Rawat said. Asserting the state government's commitment towards the poor and deprived, the chief minister said slums on government land will be regularised and beautified. He also spoke of many schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections.

Accompanied by BJP general secretary in charge of the party's affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, the chief minister later had lunch at Dalit party worker Ram Prasad's home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says respects Denmark's decision to stop using its vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it respected the decision of Danish health regulators to stop using the companys COVID-19 vaccine altogether because of a possible link to cases of a very rare type of blood clot.We recognise and respect the de...

Bernie Madoff, disgraced Ponzi schemer, dies at 82

Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82. Madoff for decades presented himse...

Televisa shares soar on new Spanish language challenge to Netflix

Shares of Grupo Televisa surged more than 25 on Wednesday after the Mexican broadcaster said it would combine its content with U.S. peer Univision, creating a potential Spanish-language challenge to U.S. streaming giant Netflix Inc.The comb...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Eds adding medical bulletin details Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8,was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.A medical bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021