Iran supreme leader: Vienna offers ''not worth looking at''

Irans supreme leader has said the offers being made at the Vienna talks over his countrys tattered nuclear deal are not worth looking at. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment Wednesday in a speech on the first day of Ramadan in Iran.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:11 IST
Iran's supreme leader has said the offers being made at the Vienna talks over his country's tattered nuclear deal ''are not worth looking at.'' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment Wednesday in a speech on the first day of Ramadan in Iran. As supreme leader, he has final say on all matters of state. That makes his comments on the talk critical. Khamenei said: ''The offers they provide are usually arrogant and humiliating (and) are not worth looking at.” Khamenei's comments come as Iran says it will enrich uranium at a level higher than ever before after a weekend attack on its Natanz nuclear facility. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack. Israel has not claimed the assault but is widely suspected of having carried it out.

