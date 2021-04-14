Left Menu

Indian-American doctors go for electronic voting to elect AAPI leadership

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:10 IST
Indian-American doctors go for electronic voting to elect AAPI leadership

Members of the American Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin, the largest body representing Indian-American doctors, for the first time voted electronically to elect its leadership.

Dr Anjana Samadder has been elected as AAPI vice president, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Satheesh Kathula was elected secretary and Dr Krishan Kumar treasurer of AAPI.

“AAPI electoral process has concluded successfully, and the results are being announced today,” said Dr Seema Arora, AAPI chief election officer.

As per the existing AAPI bylaws, the vice president becomes the president-elect the next year and the president the subsequent year.

This is for the first time in four decades of the AAPI history that elections have taken place electronically.

Dr Sapna Aggarwal, Dr Lokesh Edara and Dr Srinagesh Paluvoi were also elected to AAPI’s Board of Trustees for a two-year term.

“AAPI is fortunate to have more women representation in 2021-22 year and the team is excited for working towards strengthening the goals and mission of AAPI and to visualise AAPI a healthcare leader in the US and globally, and work in the best interests of our physicians and our communities,” said AAPI president Dr Anupama Gotimukula.

Serving one in every seven patients in the US, AAPI members care for millions of patients every day, while several of them have risen to hold high flying jobs, shaping the policies and programmes and inventions that shape the landscape of healthcare in the US and around the world, according to the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defense expert testifies George Floyd died from heart disease, exhaust fumes

A medical expert testifying in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told the jury on Wednesday he believed that George Floyds death during last Mays arrest was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratica...

MMA-Shields to make PFL debut on June 10

Double Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields will make her mixed martial arts debut with the Professional Fighters League PFL in June when she faces Brittney Elkin, organisers said on Wednesday. American Shields, the first undisputed box...

Irish watchdog opens another Facebook probe, over data dump

Irelands privacy regulator said Wednesday it has opened an investigation into Facebook after reports that data on more than 500 million of its users was found dumped online, in a suspected violation of strict European Union privacy rules. T...

Babar, Rizwan script Pakistan's highest successful T20I run chase, beat SA by 9 wickets

Babar Azams stunning century and Mohammad Rizwans classy fifty helped Pakistan complete their highest successful T20I run-chase with 12 balls to spare against South Africa in the third game here on Wednesday. Pakistan defeated South Africa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021