Left Menu

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer. "If it seems impossible (to host the Olympics) any more, then we have to stop it, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:20 IST
Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy. The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer.

"If it seems impossible (to host the Olympics) any more, then we have to stop it, decisively," Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in comments to broadcaster TBS. Cancellation is "of course" an option, he said, adding: "If the Olympics were to spread infection, then what are the Olympics for?"

With Japan in the midst of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, doubts over whether Tokyo would be able to host the Summer Games - already an unpopular idea with the public - have resurfaced in recent weeks. But government and organising officials have consistently said the Games would go ahead, and the fact that a ruling party heavyweight remarked was enough to give his comments top billing on domestic news. "Olympics Cancelled" was trending on Twitter in Japan with nearly 50,000 tweets from users as of Thursday afternoon.

"If this person says it, Olympics cancellation looks like a reality," tweeted @marumaru_clm about Nikai, who is a key backer of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and is known for his frank comments. "Yay! This is great! Finally, it's cancelled, cancelled, cancelled!" tweeted another user, @haruha3156.

Nikai later issued a written statement to explain his stance. "I want the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to succeed," the statement said. "At the same time, to the question of whether we would host the (Games) no matter what, that is not the case. That's what I meant by my comments."

INFECTIONS SURGE Asked about Nikai's comments, the Tokyo Olympic organising committee said in a statement: "Prime Minister Suga has repeatedly expressed the government's commitment to holding the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and the IPC (International Paralympic Committee) are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer." Japan is grappling with rising COVID-19 infections, with new cases in Tokyo jumping to 729 on Thursday, the most since early February. Tokyo, Osaka and several other prefectures entered a quasi-state of emergency this month, asking bars and restaurants to shorten their hours.

Still, the government is pushing ahead with preparations incorporating social distancing measures and other restrictions for the postponed Games, which are set to begin on July 23 and will be held without international spectators. A scaled-back torch relay is already underway. "We'll hold (the Games) in a way that's feasible," Taro Kono, a popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination drive, said on a separate TV programme, according to Kyodo News. "That may be without spectators," he added.

Japan's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, acknowledged the pandemic had entered a fourth wave, driven by mutant strains, with Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura urging in a magazine commentary that the Olympics be postponed. Akira Koike, an opposition lawmaker with the Japanese Communist Party, reacted to Nikai's comments on Twitter saying that holding the event was already "impossible" and that a swift decision on cancellation should be made.

Cancelling or postponing the Games would probably not hurt Japan's economy much but would have a larger effect on Tokyo's service sector, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marwari Catalysts Ventures unveils EdTech Batch of Startups for its EdTech Accelerator Program 'Thrive'

Jodhpur Rajasthan India, April 15 ANINewsVoir Marwari Catalysts Ventures, one of Indias fastest-growing startup accelerators, announces its EdTech cohort of selected startups. These selected finalists are shortlisted from over 300 applicati...

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences RGUHS will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.A memorandum of understanding has ...

COVID-19: Malls, spas, auditoriums, gyms to be shut down in Delhi

Malls, auditoriums, restaurants, gyms and spas will be shut down in the national capital till further orders, informed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. Theatres will be allowed to screen movies with a third of their capacit...

Amazon announces USD 250 million fund for SMEs

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced a USD 250 million around Rs 1,873 crore fund that will focus on digitising small and medium businesses, and drive innovation in the areas of agri-tech and health-tech.Small and medium-sized busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021