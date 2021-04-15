Goa govt holding Tika Utsav to divert attention from COVID-19 surge: MLA
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Goa was organising Tika Utsav to divert peoples attention from the rise in COVID-19 cases.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:12 IST
Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte on Thursday alleged that the BJP government in Goa was organising Tika Utsav to divert people's attention from the rise in COVID-19 cases. Khaunte pointed out that while the state government had not imposed any restrictions, neighbouring Maharashtra had gone for a lockdown due to the rise in infections.
''I believe that the BJP government has been organising Tika Utsav only to divert people's attention from the spike in COVID-19 infections,” he said, adding that there is no assurance that people won't get infected after taking the vaccine.
Khaunte said the state government should impose severe restrictions on people travelling to Goa from the neighbouring states. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the name of economy and tourism has left the ground open for the virus to spread, he said.
The situation in the state's hospitals is grim, as there is shortage of beds and pictures of patients kept on stretchers in parking lots have emerged on social media, the MLA claimed.
Goa on Wednesday recorded 473 COVID-19 cases that took the tally of infections to 63,815. The coastal state currently has 5,112 active cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
