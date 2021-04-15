Moldova's Constitutional Court says president can dissolve parliament

Moldova's Constitutional Court says president can dissolve parliamentReuters | Chișinău | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:18 IST
Moldova's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that President Maia Sandu can dissolve the parliament.
Sandu has previously accused the parliament of trying to sabotage her leadership and is pushing to hold a parliamentary election, which she has said is needed to give her more power to fight corruption and tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
