EC notice to BJP leader Sayantan Basu for his alleged 'inflammatory' remark
The Election Commission Thursday issued a notice to West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu for his alleged ''inflammatory'' remark during a speech and asked him to explain his stand within 24 hours.
The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint against Basu over his speech in North 24 Parganas' Baranagar.
''(Barely audible) l, Sayantan Basu, am here to tell you that don’t try to play too much. We will play the game of Shitalkuchi. They killed 18 years old Ananda Barman...He was the brother of the BJP’s Shakti Pramukh. We did not have to wait for long...(Barely audible) Four of them were shown the way to heaven.
''There was a dialogue in the film 'Sholay' you know -- if you kill one we will kill four of you. Shitalkuchi witnessed it -- if you kill one we will kill four of you...,'' the EC notice said, quoting portions of his speech.
The Commission said his speech was found to be in violation of the model code and provisions of the Representation of the People Act and the Indian Penal Code.
