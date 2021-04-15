Left Menu

Scottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023

If there was another referendum and the Scots voted out, it would mark the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as London grapples with the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014, but Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) wants another referendum if it wins the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:29 IST
Scottish nationalists pledge independence referendum by end of 2023

The ruling Scottish National Party pledged on Thursday to hold an independence referendum by the end of 2023, a step that could fracture the United Kingdom by ripping apart the 314-year union between England and Scotland. If there was another referendum and the Scots voted out, it would mark the biggest shock to the United Kingdom since Irish independence a century ago - just as London grapples with the impact of both Brexit and the COVID-19 crisis.

Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in 2014, but Nicola Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) wants another referendum if it wins the Scottish Parliament election on May 6. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly dismissed SNP calls for a referendum. "We believe the people of Scotland should have the opportunity in a referendum when the COVID crisis is over to decide whether Scotland should be an independent country," the SNP said in its manifesto https://www.snp.org/manifesto published on Thursday.

"The SNP intention is for the referendum to be within the first half of the five year term," the SNP said, adding that the date of the referendum would be "determined by our democratically elected parliament". Although Johnson has the power to refuse another independence vote he would likely face a constitutional showdown with Scotland.

The SNP said that if it won a majority in May then the Scottish Parliament would pass a referendum bill, which proposes that the question on the ballot be: "Should Scotland be an independent country?" "There can be no moral or democratic justification for Boris Johnson or any Westminster government to obstruct the right of the people of Scotland to decide their own future," the SNP said.

The SNP currently has 61 of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament but by working with the Greens' 5 lawmakers, it has effective control of the devolved parliament. The nations of Britain have shared the same monarch since James VI of Scotland became James I of England in 1603 and a formal union created the Kingdom of Great Britain in 1707.

But Brexit - and Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 crisis - have strained the ties that bind together England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales into the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom as whole voted 52%-48% to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum: England and Wales voted to leave but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 18 accused in 2019 Saraikela Kharsawan case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 18 accused in connection with killing of five police personnel by CPIMaoists in Jharkhands Saraikela Kharsawan district in 2019. The case pertains to deadly atta...

'Life has come to a halt' say Mumbai's famous lunchmen as coronavirus wrecks trade

The famed Dabbawalas or lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai who used to deliver 200,000 lunches by bicycle every day, say a loss of customers due to the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed their income and driven them to the brink of survival. T...

PIL in HC to curb begging by children at traffic signals

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and AAP government to curb child begging and prevent employing children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.The petition by a lawyer has also sought directi...

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021