Left Menu

Russia vows to respond soon to 'aggressive' U.S. sanctions, calls in envoy

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the sanctions contradicted U.S. President Joe Biden's stated desire to normalise ties with Moscow, something he told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call earlier this week. "We have repeatedly warned the United States about the consequences of their hostile steps which dangerously raise the temperature of confrontation between our two countries," Zakharova told a news briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:44 IST
Russia vows to respond soon to 'aggressive' U.S. sanctions, calls in envoy

Russia vowed on Thursday to respond soon to new U.S. sanctions as it accused Washington of dangerously raising the temperature of confrontation between the nuclear powers and called in the U.S. envoy to Moscow for what it said would be a difficult talk.

Washington imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia earlier on Thursday to punish it for alleged interference in the U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other "malign" acts. Russia denies meddling. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the sanctions contradicted U.S. President Joe Biden's stated desire to normalise ties with Moscow, something he told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call earlier this week.

"We have repeatedly warned the United States about the consequences of their hostile steps which dangerously raise the temperature of confrontation between our two countries," Zakharova told a news briefing. "Such aggressive behaviour will without doubt receive a decisive rebuff. We need to recognise that someone needs to pay for the degradation in our bilateral relations. Responsibility for what is happening lies entirely with the United States," she said.

She said U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan had already been summoned to the foreign ministry. "I would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It's not going to be a pleasant meeting for him," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet against 18 accused in 2019 Saraikela Kharsawan case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 18 accused in connection with killing of five police personnel by CPIMaoists in Jharkhands Saraikela Kharsawan district in 2019. The case pertains to deadly atta...

'Life has come to a halt' say Mumbai's famous lunchmen as coronavirus wrecks trade

The famed Dabbawalas or lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai who used to deliver 200,000 lunches by bicycle every day, say a loss of customers due to the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed their income and driven them to the brink of survival. T...

PIL in HC to curb begging by children at traffic signals

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has sought directions to the Centre and AAP government to curb child begging and prevent employing children as labour at traffic signals to sell various products.The petition by a lawyer has also sought directi...

Prepare plan to ensure there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections: Delhi CM to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked officials to prepare a plan to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injections in Delhi and directed hospitals to provide real-time data related to COVID-19 beds on its application....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021