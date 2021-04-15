Left Menu

Moldova leader is waiting for additional court ruling to dissolve parliament

I will wait for the Constitutional Court's decision on the legality of the parliament's introduction of a state of emergency," Sandu told a televised news briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 22:14 IST
Moldova's president said on Thursday that the state of emergency introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic means she cannot dissolve parliament even though a Constitutional Court ruling has affirmed her right as head of state to do so.

Maia Sandu said she was awaiting a further ruling from the court on whether a provision in the state of emergency law passed in April that forbids dissolution is legal. Sandu wants to call a parliamentary election, saying it is needed to give her more power to fight corruption and tackle the pandemic. She has previously accused the opposition-dominated parliament, which was elected in 2019, of trying to sabotage her leadership.

Sandu's pro-Russian predecessor, Igor Dodon, said the court's decision should not be recognised and demanded the resignation of the judges, saying there was an attempt at a "constitutional coup". Confrontation between Sandu and lawmakers escalated when the parliament twice refused to consider her nominees for the post of prime minister.

Sandu's pro-Russian predecessor, Igor Dodon, said the court's decision should not be recognised and demanded the resignation of the judges, saying there was an attempt at a "constitutional coup". Confrontation between Sandu and lawmakers escalated when the parliament twice refused to consider her nominees for the post of prime minister.

The constitution allows the president to dissolve parliament if it twice fails to appoint a new government within the space of 45 days. Moldova has been beset by instability and corruption scandals in recent years, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system.

