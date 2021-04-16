Left Menu

Shah calls Rahul "tourist politician", blames Mamata for denial of citizenship to Matuas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of denying citizenship to Dalit Matua and Namsudra communities as her vote bank would not like it.Reaching out to the two numerically strong communities which can infuence the outcome of assembly elections in many seats, Shah said a Rs 100 crore fund will be created for their welfare if the BJP is voted to power in the state.He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a tourist politician.These Matua and Namsudra families are living here for 50-70 years, for three generations.

PTI | Tehatta | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:23 IST
Shah calls Rahul "tourist politician", blames Mamata for denial of citizenship to Matuas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of denying citizenship to Dalit Matua and Namsudra communities as her ''vote bank would not like it''.

Reaching out to the two numerically strong communities which can infuence the outcome of assembly elections in many seats, Shah said a Rs 100 crore fund will be created for their welfare if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

He also mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ''tourist politician''.

''These Matua and Namsudra families are living here for 50-70 years, for three generations. But Didi says they will not get citizenship, why? Because her vote back would not like it,'' he told an election rally in Tehatta in Nadia district.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi who addressed his first two election rallies on Wednesday after keeping off the campaign in the state where his party is contesting in alliance with the Left while fighting against it in Kerala, Shah branded him a ''tourist politician''.

''A tourist politician arrived in Bengal after almost the entire poll got over and questioned our DNA. BJP's DNA is development, nationalism and Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said.

Flaying ''dynasty politics'' in the TMC, Shah said while the BJP wants to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers in Bengal, ''Didi only wants Bhaipo (nephew) Samman Nidhi''.

Top BJP leaders have been accusing Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee of wielding ''unwarranted influence'' over the government machinery and running ''extortion syndicates''.

''After people's mandate on May 2 (counting day), nobody will be left to take cut money, the government of syndicates will be no more there, the government that works for Bhaipo will be gone,'' he asserted.

The home minister assailed the TMC government for ''failing to check infiltrators who take away the jobs of our youths and food of our poor''.

''Let alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter Bengal. Not the TMC, neither the Left, nor the Congress....only BJP can stop infiltration,'' he asserted.

He claimed the demography of Nadia district, which shares border with Bangladesh, had got altered because of infiltration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country.

COVID-19 PM asks officials during review to ensure seamless, free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout country....

Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Irans nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Friday that Tehran had started 60 uranium enrichment at its Natanz site, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.Earlier the speaker of Irans parliament said Iranian scie...

Indian-origin man says his niece among those injured in Indianapolis shooting

An Indian-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left 8 people dead, according to a media report.The Indianapolis Metropolitan Pol...

NALCO gets mining lease for Utkal-E coal block in Odisha

Public sector enterprise National Aluminium Company Ltd NALCO said on Friday it has been granted mining lease of Utkal-E coal block in Odisha. The lease has been granted by the state Department of Steel and Mines.The initial capacity of Utk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021