Left Menu

BJP-Cong both hopeful of win in Salt bypoll       

Addressing one of the meetings Harish Rawat said by replacing its chief minister BJP had accepted its failure to deliver on the promises it had made to the people of the state in the 2017 assembly polls.Noting that the problems of unemployment, migration and lack of development are still plaguing the constituency, he asked voters to give Pancholi who had a first hand knowledge of their problems a chance to serve them.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:39 IST
BJP-Cong both hopeful of win in Salt bypoll       

The Salt assembly constituency in Uttarakhand's Almora district is all set to go to poll on Saturday, with both Congress and BJP rating high their chances of a win. Bypoll to the seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA from the seat Surendra Singh Jeena due to COVID-19 in November last year. The BJP has fielded Surendra's elder brother Mahesh Jeena from the seat in the hope of reaping the advantage of the sympathy wave generated by his sudden demise. The Congress has chosen to gamble once again on Ganga Pancholi who had given Surendra a tough fight in the 2017 assembly polls losing it by a narrow margin. While the BJP is banking heavily on the sympathy factor to retain the seat, the Congress expects a possible anti-incumbency to work in favour of its nominee. ''We are winning hands down. Surendra Singh Jeena made an extraordinary contribution to the development of the constituency as an MLA and people there are aware of it. It was in fact due to the love and respect he commanded among the people of his constituency that BJP fielded his elder brother from the seat, '' Pradesh BJP's chief spokesman Munna Singh Chauhan said when asked about the party's prospects in Salt. ''Apart from that the growing confidence in the leadership of Narendra Modi countrywide will work in favour of the party in Salt as well,'' he said adding the party was going to win the seat with a huge margin. The mood in the Congress camp is also upbeat. ''We have an advantage over BJP as our candidate is an insider with a direct connect with people. She is a teacher with a homely image whereas the BJP nominee who runs a business in Delhi was not even a voter of this constituency until recently. His wife and children are still voters of Delhi. People have a feeling that he will become inaccessible after the poll,'' PCC general secretary Vijay Saraswat said. The last day of electioneering for the seat on Thursday saw senior Congress leader Harish Rawat campaigning for Pancholi and Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat throwing his weight behind the BJP nominee by addressing a slew of election meetings in the constituency. Addressing one of the meetings Harish Rawat said by replacing its chief minister BJP had accepted its failure to deliver on the promises it had made to the people of the state in the 2017 assembly polls.

Noting that the problems of unemployment, migration and lack of development are still plaguing the constituency, he asked voters to give Pancholi who had a first hand knowledge of their problems a chance to serve them. Tirath Singh Rawat said Mahesh Jeena will accomplish the unfinished task of his younger brother and attributed all development initiatives taken in the constituency to the late MLA. He also said that Harish Rawat had represented Almora in the Lok Sabha but never paid heed to the real problems of the area. The fate of the BJP and Congress candidates will be known on May 2 when the bypoll results will be out but it is going to be a high stakes battle for the ruling BJP which seeks to retain it under a new chief minister and a new state BJP president. It is the first election being held in the state since Tirath Singh Rawat and Madan Kaushik took over as chief minister and Pradesh BJP president respectively last month. The bypoll outcome to be known on May 2 is also being seen as a curtain raiser on the Uttarakhand assembly elections that are due early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hertha seek postponement of matches with team in quarantine

Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin have asked the German Football League DFL to postpone their next three games after a fourth positive COVID-19 case among players and staff forced the club into a two-week quarantine. Hertha said on Thursd...

100-meter champ Coleman to miss Olympics despite reduced ban

American sprinter Christian Coleman will miss the Tokyo Olympics after failing Friday in an appeal to overturn his ban for missed doping tests.The Court of Arbitration for Sport cut the 100-meter world champions ban from two years to 18 mon...

Harmanpreet Kaur recovers from COVID-19

Indian womens T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday announced that she has recovered from COVID-19.Harmanpreet had tested positive and made it public on March 30. After more than two weeks, her RT-PCR report has come negative.Happy to info...

Maha: Aurangabad authorities acquire oxygen plant to meet demand amid pandemic

To meet the growing demand for oxygen at medical facilities, the administration in Maharashtras Aurangabad district has acquired the oxygen plant of a steel factory here, an official said on Friday. Collector Sunil Chavan said a team of off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021