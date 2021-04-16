China to send 'positive message' on climate
A leading Chinese diplomat says his country, the worlds largest carbon emitter, plans to send a positive message at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press as Bidens climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai.PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:30 IST
A leading Chinese diplomat says his country, the world's largest carbon emitter, plans to send a “positive message” at a climate change meeting called by US President Joe Biden for next week. But Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng also said Friday that it is unrealistic for China to do more on climate change. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press as Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, was discussing the issue with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai. Noting China's previous commitments on climate, he said: “For a big country with 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easily delivered. Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic.”
