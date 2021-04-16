Left Menu

Mirwaiz Farooq under detention for last 20 months; not released even during Ramzan: Hurriyat

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 16:53 IST
Mirwaiz Farooq under detention for last 20 months; not released even during Ramzan: Hurriyat

The Hurriyat Conference on Friday said it was ''extremely unfortunate'' that even in the month of Ramzan, its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is a prominent religious leader in Kashmir, has not been released from his ''arbitrary'' detention.

The Hurriyat leader was detained at his house on August 4, 2019, a day ahead of the Centre announcing the abrogation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and its bifurcation into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “It is extremely unfortunate and deeply hurts the sentiments of Muslims of Kashmir that even on the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadhan, the pulpit of the historic and central Jama Masjid in Srinagar continues to remain silent as Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir continues to be kept under arbitrary house detention by the authorities,” the Hurriyat said in a statement issued here.

The Mirwaiz is a prominent religious leader who delivers sermons and preaches at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar on Fridays and important occasions, including during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Hurriyat asked authorities if basic human rights to seek spiritual solace in prayers and supplications was a threat to the peace in the Kashmir Valley.

“The pulpit of the Jama Masjid here would otherwise reverberate in the holy month of Ramadhan, with spiritually uplifting 'waz' and 'tableeg' (sermons and preaching), supplications and fervent prayers to the almighty, providing solace and nourishment to the souls of those participating in it,” the statement said.

The amalgam said at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the need to seek refuge from it by praying was all the more urgent, “the pulpit of the Jama Masjid is forcibly kept silent”.

“It has been more than 20 months now that Mirwaiz is arbitrarily and forcibly detained at his home and not allowed to fulfil his responsibilities even as the Mirwaiz (head priest),” it said.

The Hurriyat said the “high-handedness” of authorities is regrettable and condemnable.

“Such tactics will only further alienation, while strengthening our belief in steadfastness and patience,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nissan to furlough 800 workers at its UK plant as chip shortage cuts production-Nikkei

Japans Nissan Motor will furlough around 800 workers at its production plant in Britain, as output slows there because of a semiconductor shortage, the Nikkei newspaper reported. The people, who represent about a tenth of the workforce at t...

Delhi Metro trains to run at reduced frequency during weekend curfew

Delhi Metro trains will run at a reduced frequency on April 17-18 in view of the weekend curfew imposed by the city government to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced ...

UK home dept clears extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

The United Kingdoms Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab Nati...

Sec 144 Cr PC in Shillong on Sundays to check spread of COVID-19

The Meghalaya government on Friday clamped Section 144 Cr PC in the capital town of Shillong prohibiting opening of markets and vendor businesses on Sundays in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the north eastern state, officials said.E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021