Left Menu

Spain's economy minister rules out tax hikes while recovery still fragile

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:10 IST
Spain's economy minister rules out tax hikes while recovery still fragile

Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino on Friday ruled out any tax increases in the immediate future, saying the priority now was to stimulate the economy and boost job creation after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said earlier this week the government was considering raising corporate and wealth taxes, but she didn't say when. "All institutions coincide (in the opinion that) it's not the time to raise taxes until we have a clear and strong recovery," Calvino told reporters after a meeting with her European Union counterparts.

Current expansive fiscal and monetary policies are set to speed up the recovery from the pandemic-induced crisis, she said, adding that in her opinion the EU-wide limit on public deficits should remain suspended in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

The SP 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big U.S. banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekl...

COVID-19: Give RT-PCR test reports immediately, Bombay HC tells labs

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that laboratories must send RT-PCR tests to people on Whatsapp or as hard copies immediately, the order coming after an intervenor said people were facing difficulty getting their reports a...

Mindtree Q4 net profit climbs 54% to Rs 317.3 cr, confident of double-digit growth in FY22

IT firm Mindtree on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose by 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore in the March quarter on the back of strong operational efficiency, and expressed confidence in logging double-digit growth in FY22.The Benga...

Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in 'Dostana 2

Karan Johars Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to professional circumstances.Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021