Left Menu

1,071 companies of central forces deployed for fifth phase election in Bengal

The fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday will be held with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 20:38 IST
1,071 companies of central forces deployed for fifth phase election in Bengal
ITBP troops stationed in Jamalpur, Purba Bardhaman ahead of phase 5 polls. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi The fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Saturday will be held with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election.

In addition to this, 15,790 state police officials will also be on duty on Saturday for the fifth phase polls. This phase has 45 assembly constituencies in six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman.

According to West Bengal CEO, Purba Bardhaman will see the deployment of 155 companies, North 24 Parganas 283 companies, Darjeeling 121 companies, Nadia 151 companies, Kalimpong 21 companies and 122 companies will be deployed in Jalpaiguri. In the North 24 Parganas district, the Barishat constituency will see the deployment of 107 companies and 140 companies are on duty in Nadia's Ranaghat.

A total of 118 companies have been deployed for Quick Response Team (QRT), sector office, post-poll situation and strongrooms. The polling will decide the fate of 319 candidates, including 39 women.

Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been deployed in the poll-bound constituencies. Among the 45 constituencies, 13 are from North Bengal, which is believed to be a stronghold of BJP.

The ruling TMC is seen to be relatively comfortable in the south Bengal seats. The Left Front can also throw a surprise in some seats in South Bengal. The first four phases of the election were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10. The sixth of the eight-phase election is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs Punjab Kings

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here on Friday.Punjab Kings KL Rahul run out Ravindra Jadeja 5 Mayank Agarwal b D Chahar 0 Chris Gayle c Ravindra Jadeja b D Chahar 10 Deepak Hooda c...

Euro zone yields rise as U.S. Treasury yields jump back after rally

Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday following an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields after a hefty rally a day earlier. U.S. Treasury yields dived to one-month lows on Thursday as a possible safe-haven bid related to increased U.S.-Russ...

Mamata says Bengal elections are for safeguarding dignity of women, Matua community

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the ongoing assembly elections in the state were to safeguard to dignity and respect of women and the Matua community. Addressing a public gathering in Nadia, she urged vote...

US keeps 11 countries including India, China, Japan in currency practices monitoring list

The United States on Friday placed 11 countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Italy in the currency practices monitoring list.Other countries named by the Department of Treasury in its quarterly report to Congress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021