FIR registered against Mamata Banerjee for instigating Sitalkuchi violence

An FIR has been registered against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly for provoking an attack on central forces during the fourth phase of polling which led to the deaths of four people.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:36 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly for provoking an attack on central forces during the fourth phase of polling which led to the deaths of four people. The complainant, named Siddik Ali Miah, said that Banerjee makes various provocational statements through media for the "purpose of breaking peace and tranquility in West Bengal".

"She hatched up a criminal conspiracy and delivered her speech for provoking the general public, especially the women to launch an attack on the paramilitary forces armed with hand made various weapons and in the consequence of such conspiracy the villagers, especially the Muslim community including women in large numbers launched attack on the paramilitary forces with hand made various weapons on 10.04.2021at 11 pm at Booth No. 5/126," he stated in his complaint to inspector in-charge, Mathabhanga police station. The complainant attached a statement made by the Chief Minister where she said: "The people and women of the area, be ready to pounce upon the paramilitary forces will your brooms, ladles, sticks and spuds. One team should surround the forces, another team should vote."

Siddik also said that the attackers ransacked the polling station, beat the polling personnel, hurled bombs, tried to snatch the EVM machine and also the firearms of the security personnel. "As a result of such violent clash some of the security personnel, polling officials and local villagers got seriously injured. The whole compound had turned into a battlefield and it seemed that death is imminent. The situation was deteriorating every moment," he added.

The villagers launched the attack with the intention of causing bodily injury knowing it to be likely to cause the death of the forces, Siddik mentioned, adding that the incident happened due to criminal conspiracy and provocation by Banerjee and she is fully responsible for that. He called for taking strict action against the Chief Minister, saying more clashes will take place otherwise and many more lives would be lost.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling on April 10. The ruling TMC alleged that central forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four people. Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjournment of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Since the incident, the Election Commission has barred the entry of any political leader in the Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours. The fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held tomorrow. A total of 45 constituencies across six districts - Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will be included in this phase.

The first four phases were held on March 27, April 1, April 6 and April 10 respectively. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

