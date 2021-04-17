Left Menu

Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election

As the polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is being held on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters for maximum voting turnout and said that every vote will play an important role in restoring the glory of Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 08:59 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is being held on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters for maximum voting turnout and said that every vote will play an important role in restoring the glory of Bengal. "I appeal to all the voters of the fifth phase of Bengal to vote in maximum number. Your every vote will play an important role in restoring the rights of the farmers of the state, the employment of the youth and the glory of Bengal," tweeted Shah in Bengali.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise. "The fifth phase of the West Bengal polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase in the State to exercise their franchise," tweeted Singh.

Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security. A total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go to polls in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.The sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

