Olympic president Bach to visit Japan in May, meet PM Suga - media

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 10:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will visit Japan in May, the Kyodo News agency said on Saturday, as the nation struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases before the start of the Games. Bach will attend a torch relay ceremony in the western city of Hiroshima on May 17 and meet with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the next day, Kyodo said, citing sources close to the matter. Bach is expected to back Japan's commitment to safely hosting the Summer Games, Kyodo reported.

Representatives for the Tokyo Olympics could not be reached when called for comment outside regular business hours. With fewer than 100 days until the Olympics are due to start in Tokyo, Japan expanded quasi-emergency measures to 10 regions on Friday as a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases spread.

Suga, who is on a state visit to the United States, said at a press conference on Friday that he told President Joe Biden he was committed to moving forward with the Games and that Biden offered his support.

