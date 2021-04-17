Didi will exit Bengal on May 2, BJP will win over 200 seats: Amit Shah

Amid the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will exit the state on May 2 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 200 seats in the ongoing polls. Speaking at a public gathering in Ausgram, Shah said: "I went to several places in Bengal today. It has been confirmed that on May 2, Didi will exit from the state and the BJP government will be formed by winning more than 200 seats in the elections."

Extending wishes to the people on the occasion of the 'Bengali new year', the Home Minister targettted Mamata-led government, stating that the government which enables "cut-money, syndicate rule and appeasement" should be driven out of the state. "One type of people living in Bengal are infiltrators, who are loved dearly by Didi. The second are those like you and me, who have to seek permission from court to celebrate our own festivals. You will not get permission for doing visarjan after Durga Puja under Mamata government's rule," he remarked.

"My brothers from Namasudra and Matua communities have not received citizenship. I have come to ask you, people of Ausgram, should infiltration be stopped in Bengal or not? Can Didi, Congress or communists stop them? If anyone can stop infiltrators from entering West Bengal, it is the BJP government," he added. Shah further said that after the BJP government is formed in West Bengl, not even a bird can cross the borders into the state. He also said that the BJP will grant citizenship status to the members of the Namasudra and Matua communities, no matter how much the Chief Minister protests.

He also robustly supported Kalita Majhi, who is the BJP candidate in the Ausgram constituency, calling her an example that even the poorest of women can reach to high places in India's democracy. Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22, wherein 306 candidates will contest for 43 constituencies across four districts. (ANI)

