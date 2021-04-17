Left Menu

Italy's Salvini sent to trial on migrant kidnapping charge

Salvini, who was interior minister at that time, left the migrants stranded at sea until prosecutors ordered the seizure of the ship and the evacuation of the people on board. The trial will begin in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on September 15.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:57 IST
Italy's Salvini sent to trial on migrant kidnapping charge

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's right-wing League party, must stand trial on charges of kidnapping over his decision to prevent more than 100 migrants from landing in the country in 2019, a judge ordered on Saturday. Salvini, who was interior minister at that time, left the migrants stranded at sea until prosecutors ordered the seizure of the ship and the evacuation of the people on board.

The trial will begin in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on September 15. Salvini, who has built much of his political fortune on an anti-immigration campaign, could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty at the end of a tortuous, three-stage judicial process.

A definitive conviction could bar him from government office. "I am going to trial with my head held high, in your name as well as mine. Italy first, always," Salvini tweeted immediately after the ruling. "Defending our country is a citizen's sacred duty ... that is what I am being tried for."

During his 14 months as interior minister, Salvini stopped several boats from docking in Italy in an effort to halt migrant flows, and regularly accused the charities that operated them of effectively encouraging people smuggling. Proactiva Open Arms, the Spanish NGO which operated the migrant rescue ship at the heart of the case, welcomed the judge's ruling.

"Violating a fundamental right such as the protection of human beings at sea for the sake of political propaganda is shameful," said its founder Oscar Camps, adding that the trial would be "an opportunity to judge a period of European history." Salvini withdrew the League from the coalition government in the summer of 2019 in a failed bid to trigger an election when his party was riding high in the polls.

The League, now part of Mario Draghi's two-month-old national unity government, has lost more than 10 points of voter support but remains the most popular party in Italy on about 23%, according to most opinion polls. (additional reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Christina Fincher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 150 for 5 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2...

COVID-19: Pharma companies slash Remdesivir injection prices after govt intervention

Amid the shortage of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in the wake of spike in COVID-19 infections in the country, seven major pharmaceutical companies have reduced the maximum retail price MRP of the drug on the intervention of the Union gove...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Mamata blames 'outsider' goons for COVID-19 spread in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed bohiragoto outsiders goons for spreading COVID-19 in the state, adding that people from outside will now require an RT-PCR test to enter the state. Speaking at a public gathering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021