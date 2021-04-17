About 60-64 pc turnout in Tirupati(SC) LS constituency bypoll

(Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Apr 17 (PTI): About 60-64 per cent turnout was recorded in the bypoll to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh, even as opposition parties alleged large-scale casting of bogus votes and sought cancellation of the election.

The Election Commission heard rival claims on the bogus voting, but did not spell out its stand, though state Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand earlier issued a statement saying he asked the Collectors of SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts in which the Tirupati Lok Sabha segment is spread over to crack down on bogus voters and ensure a fair poll.

State Director General of Police D G Sawang, however, claimed that the polling process continued in a peaceful atmosphere and everybody exercised their franchise fearlessly.

The opposition parties slammed the DGP over that statement and said it only reflected his loyalty towards the Chief Minister.

Polling began on a sedate note at 7 am on Saturday and in the first two hours only 7.8 per cent votes were cast.

It rose to 17.39 per cent in the next two hours and went up to 54.99 per cent by 5 pm and went up to about 60 to 64 per cent towards close of polling, State Election Commission sources said.

The final voter turnout percentage is expected to be out later.

The opposition parties, Telugu Desam, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress, demanded that the bypoll be cancelled forthwith, alleging that the ruling YSR Congress instigated bogus voting on a large scale, particularly in the temple town Tirupati.

The contesting candidates of TDP and BJP, Panabaka Lakshmi and K Ratna Prabha, themselves apprehended some bogus voters, carrying fake Voter ID cards in some polling booths in Tirupati and handed them over to the police.

Former MLA of Tirupati Sugunamma led a protest near the Tirupati Urban Police Superintendents office after a bus, allegedly carrying several fake voters from other mandals, was intercepted and several fake ID cards seized.

Congress candidate Chinta Mohan too alleged that the YSRC brought in thousands of people from other places to cast bogus votes in Tirupati.

State Panchayat Raj Minister P R C Reddy, who camped in Tirupati, rubbished the opposition allegations and maintained that the YSRC need not resort to such tactics as its victory in the by-election was a certainty.

He claimed that those stopped in buses were actually ''pilgrims and tourists'' who came to visit the Venkateswara Swamy temple.

He, however, did not clarify why these people carried voter ID cards in bulk.

Talking to reporters here, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at the ruling party as it made a mockery of democracy.

''Why do we need such elections? Bogus voters were brought in to Tirupati in hordes. How did the police allow them,?'' he asked.

The former Chief Minister also wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking immediate action to prevent 'influx of outsiders' into Tirupati and bogus voting.

He sent another letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, demanding that a fresh poll be ordered in Tirupati in view of the 'gross violations' committed by the YSR Congress.

''The YSRC brought thousands of outsiders,who impersonated deceased, migrated and absentee voters and cast votes using fake Voter ID cards,'' he alleged.

A delegation of YSRC leaders, led by MP N Suresh, met the CEO in the Secretariat here and sought action against the TDP leaders for disturbing a peaceful election process.

TDP general secretary Varla Ramaiah later submitted a petition to the CEO listing out 'violations' by the YSRC and presented video footage in support of his claims.

