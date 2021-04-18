Left Menu

Navalny''s doctor: Putin critic ''could die at any moment''

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-04-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 04:49 IST
Navalny''s doctor: Putin critic ''could die at any moment''

A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny's family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

“Our patient could die at any moment,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that “action must be taken immediately.” Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most visible and adamant opponent.

His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on hunger strike to protest the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia's state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials have denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny was poisoned, which was confirmed by several European laboratories.

Asked about Navalny's worsening condition, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters Saturday: “It's totally totally unfair and totally inappropriate. On the basis of having the poison and then on a hunger strike.” Navalny was ordered to serve 2 1/2 years in prison on the grounds that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction in a case that Navalny says was politically motivated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, Texas Gov tells US Prez Biden

US state of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged President Joe Biden to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations, saying these groups enrich themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants.In a letter dated T...

At least 14 rebels killed in fighting with Colombian army

Some 14 rebels and one Colombian soldier have been killed in combat between guerrillas and the Andean countrys military, army sources said on Saturday. Fourteen members of the Carlos Patino front - founded by former Revolutionary Armed Forc...

China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

China and the United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be introduced before a new round of international talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.The statement came ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boyHundreds marched through the streets of Chicago on Friday to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, a day after the cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021