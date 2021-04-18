Left Menu

UK government doubles down on lobbying defence

is actually a pretty good one, but that's not to say you couldn't make tweaks and changes." The scandal has grown since the Financial Times and Sunday Times newspapers reported that Cameron contacted ministers on behalf of Greensill, including sending text messages to finance minister Rishi Sunak and arranging a drink between banker Lex Greensill and Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The government said last week a former procurement chief was allowed to take a part-time role advising the company in 2015 - when Cameron was prime minister - while remaining a public official, or civil servant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:22 IST
UK government doubles down on lobbying defence
Questions over whether former ministers and civil servants are granted easy access to the Conservative government have been raised by the behaviour of Cameron and other officials. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's government doubled down on its defence against accusations of cronyism on Sunday, arguing that former leader David Cameron' failure to get support for finance firm Greensill Capital showed its lobbying rules were "pretty good". Questions over whether former ministers and civil servants are granted easy access to the Conservative government have been raised by the behaviour of Cameron and other officials.

Cameron has denied breaking any code of conduct or government rules and the government has repeatedly said the outcome of his discussions on failed firm Greensill's proposals for access to a COVID-19 loan scheme was not taken up. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched an independent review to look at the allegations and several parliamentary committees are also launching inquiries into the role of lobbyists and ministers' interests in private companies.

George Eustice, the environment minister, said he believed Cameron had done nothing wrong but agreed with the former prime minister's statement that with hindsight he should have contacted the government in a more formal way than via texts. "The real point is has he really done anything wrong? Well on the face of it, no, but there's a review going on, we mustn't prejudge that," he told Sky News.

"But fundamentally I think that the systems we have in place ... is actually a pretty good one, but that's not to say you couldn't make tweaks and changes." The scandal has grown since the Financial Times and Sunday Times newspapers reported that Cameron contacted ministers on behalf of Greensill, including sending text messages to finance minister Rishi Sunak and arranging a drink between banker Lex Greensill and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The government said last week a former procurement chief was allowed to take a part-time role advising the company in 2015 - when Cameron was prime minister - while remaining a public official, or civil servant. Hancock has also been criticised for owning shares in a company, where his sister is a director, which was approved as a potential supplier to the health service.

Eustice said the health minister had declared that interest and had no role in any procurement. "So yes there's nothing wrong with ministers having financial interests provided they declare them in the appropriate way."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....

Human-centric technologies need of the hour: CII Northern Region Chairman

With digitisation being the new mantra for growth and building resilient infrastructure, human-centric technologies are the need of the hour, Industry body CIIs Northern Region Chairman Abhimanyu Munjal has said.CII will do the advocacy wit...

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021