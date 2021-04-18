Sullivan pledges Biden will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions

Sullivan pledges Biden will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:51 IST
The U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Sunday that President Joe Biden is committed to raising the cap on refugee admissions to the United States this year, currently set at 15,000.
"He is committed to that and he will follow through on that," Sullivan told Fox News Sunday.
