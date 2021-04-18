Anguished by demise of former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman: PM Modi

Anguished by demise of former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman: PM ModiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the demise of former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman.
Barman (91) died at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said.
''Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief,'' the PMO tweeted Modi's message.
A veteran Congress leader, Barman was a two-time chief minister of the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Shri
- Narendra Modi
- Assam CM
- Bhumidhar Barman
- Guwahati
- Barman
- Modi
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi urges militants who are yet to surrender to return to mainstream as Assam needs them.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaks to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of damage due to earthquake; speaking to CMs of four affected states: Govt sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.