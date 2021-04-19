Left Menu

Navalny must receive medical aid, EU tells Russia

Russia must allow Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his allies say is in a critical health condition in prison, to have access to proper medical care, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday as EU foreign ministers pressed for his release.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:41 IST
Navalny must receive medical aid, EU tells Russia

Russia must allow Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his allies say is in a critical health condition in prison, to have access to proper medical care, the European Union's top diplomat said on Monday as EU foreign ministers pressed for his release. Navalny, 44, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike at the end of March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny," Josep Borrell said before a video conference of the EU's 27 foreign ministers, who on Sunday released a joint statement warning of the risks to Navalny's life. Leading EU lawmakers also spoke out.

"Act now, or the blood of Mr Navalny will forever be on your hands," said Manfred Weber, who lead's the European Parliament's biggest grouping, the European People's Party. Navalny, who the West says has been wrongly jailed and should be freed, returned to Russia in January after recovering from what German doctors say was a nerve agent poisoning.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the EU, which has already imposed sanctions on Russians it deems responsible for Navalny's poisoning, said the EU should be ready with a special medical team. Two allies of Navalny, Vladimir Ashurkov and Leonid Volkov, wrote to the EU ministers to urge them to discuss Navalny's health at their next meeting on Monday, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.

Borrell said ministers had received it. The letter raised similar health concerns to those voiced on Tuesday by Navalny's wife Yulia, who said after visiting him in prison that he was having difficulty speaking and had lost more weight.

"Alexei's health is steadily deteriorating," the letter said, citing an unofficial copy of test results that showed spinal problems. Navalny was jailed in February for two-and-a-half years for charges of parole violations that he called politically motivated. Russia has said it has yet to see evidence he was poisoned.

Staff at the Russian prison said they have offered Navalny proper treatment, but that he refused it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vogelzang contributed greatly to Danske's turnaround, largest shareholder says

Chief executive of Danske Bank Chris Vogelzang, who resigned on Monday, contributed greatly to Danske Banks turnaround, largest shareholder A.P. Moller Holdings chief executive Robert Uggla said on Monday.Uggla also wished the new chief exe...

Second wave of COVID-19 'less severe' than the first: ICMR DG

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General DG of the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Monday said that the ongoing second wave of the novel coronavirus in India is less severe than the previous one. Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhargava said Ver...

Tennis-Shock win over Nadal leaves Rublev with little time to rest

Andrey Rublev said he had accepted a wild card for Barcelona this week in the belief that his participation in the Monte Carlo Masters would come to a halt against Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday. But the exhausted Russian has no...

Denmark's health authority deems AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be given on voluntary basis - Ritzau

Denmarks health authority said it may be possible for people to choose to have the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine if they wish, Ritzau news agency reported on Monday.Denmark last week became the first country to stop using AstraZenecas vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021