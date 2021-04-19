UP: Former SP MLA, who tested COVID positive, dies
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Gopal Krishna Saxena, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Bareilly on Monday, his son said.He was 70.When he could not get proper treatment in Lucknow, he was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly on Saturday.PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:57 IST
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Gopal Krishna Saxena, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Bareilly on Monday, his son said.
He was 70.
''When he could not get proper treatment in Lucknow, he was admitted to a hospital in Bareilly on Saturday. On Monday, around 5 am, he breathed his last,'' Rajat Saxena said.
He said his father was having difficulty in breathing for the past few days, and had tested positive for COVID-19. Gopal Krishna Saxena represented Puranpur in the state assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bareilly
- Gopal Krishna Saxena
- Rajat Saxena
- Samajwadi Party