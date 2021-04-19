Left Menu

Czechs say Russian retaliation stronger than expected, ask EU partners for solidarity

"The reaction (by Russia) is stronger than we had expected, it is more diplomats than the number of intelligence officers we expelled," Hamacek told a televised news conference. "I will meet the prime minister and discuss whether and when it will be needed to take some further steps from the Czech side." The Czech government has said it has reasonable suspicion that two Russian intelligence agents accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind the ammunition depot explosion four years before that killed two people.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:49 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Facebook(Jan Hamacek )

The Czech Republic said on Monday Russia's eviction of 20 Czech embassy employees in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps.

Acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said he had asked fellow European Union foreign ministers for "an expression of solidarity" at a video conference on Monday. "I expect that also on the basis of this..., we will learn about more expressions of support and it will be up to member states if they add some concrete decisions."

The central European country ordered the Russian diplomats out on Saturday, saying it suspected Russian intelligence was involved in a 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot. "The reaction (by Russia) is stronger than we had expected, it is more diplomats than the number of intelligence officers we expelled," Hamacek told a televised news conference.

"I will meet the prime minister and discuss whether and when it will be needed to take some further steps from the Czech side." The Czech government has said it has reasonable suspicion that two Russian intelligence agents accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind the ammunition depot explosion four years before that killed two people.

