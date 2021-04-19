Left Menu

Campaigning comes to an end for 6th phase of Bengal assembly polls

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:43 IST
Campaigning comes to an end for 6th phase of Bengal assembly polls

Curtain came down at 6.30 pm on Monday on the campaigning for 43 assembly constituencies of West Bengal which will go to polls on April 22 in the sixth phase of elections.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Election Commission (EC) has extended the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases of the assembly polls to be held on April 22, 26 and 29.

Polling will be held between 7 am and 6.30 pm at 14,480 polling stations in 17 constituencies in North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur districts and eight in Purba Bardhaman district.

Altogether 306 contestants including the BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy, senior TMC leaders and ministers Jyotipriya Mallick and Chandrima Bhattacharya, and CPI(M) leader Tanmay Bhattacharya are in the fray.

The political fate of film director Raj Chakraborty and actress Koushani Mukherjee, who were fielded by the Trinamool Congress, will also be sealed in this phase of the election.

There are more than 1.03 crore voters in these 43 constituencies, who are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Of those voters, 53.21 lakh are men, 50.65 lakh are women while 256 belong to the third gender.

The EC has decided to deploy 1,071 companies of central security forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair polling.

Five people were killed -- four in CISF firing and one by unidentified assailants during the fourth phase of polling in Cooch Behar district.

The BJP's star campaigners such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president J P Nadda and actor Mithun Chakraborty addressed several rallies in the constituencies, attacking the ruling TMC over corruption charges and promising to build a ''Sonar Bangla'' (Golden Bengal).

On the other hand, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is the Diamond Harbour MP, attacked the BJP-led central government over fuel price rise.

Assembly elections are being held in the state in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Guj, Raj to convert overhead electric cables into underground powerlines to save GIB

In a bid to save endangered Great Indian Bustard GIB, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat and Rajasthan governments to convert the overhead electric cables into underground powerlines, wherever feasible, within a period of one ...

Pakistan open talks with outlawed Islamists behind anti-France violent protests

Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, m...

Cong questions PM Modi on poll rallies in West Bengal as coronavirus cases surge

With the country reeling under a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing poll rallies in West Bengal while ignoring his responsibilities at the Centre. The party als...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021