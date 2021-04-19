Left Menu

Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of coronavirus vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over Indias export of coronavirus vaccines, saying there were global commitments for a variety of reasons, including for procurement of raw materials for production of the doses.At an online interaction, the external affairs minister said India prioritised vaccination of its people while describing those who questioned why the country was exporting at all as non-serious people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:52 IST
Jaishankar rejects criticism over export of coronavirus vaccines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday strongly rejected criticism over India's export of coronavirus vaccines, saying there were global commitments for a variety of reasons, including for procurement of raw materials for production of the doses.

At an online interaction, the external affairs minister said India prioritised vaccination of its people while describing those who questioned why the country was exporting at all as ''non-serious'' people. Several political leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, slammed the government for exporting over 60 million doses of coronavirus vaccines when the country was reeling under increasing demands of the doses. The government has almost stopped export of the vaccines following a sudden spike in coronavirus infections.

In his address at the national leadership conclave of All India Management Association (AIMA), Jaishankar said as the situation became tough in India, the government apprised various countries about it and most of them understood.

''Today as the foreign minister, I am pushing other countries, particularly some big countries, saying please keep the raw materials flowing for vaccines to be made in India. ''Why am I doing that because the fact is that there are global supply chains; very few things are made exclusively in one geography, very few societies can say we are autonomous of our reliance on others,'' he added.

He wondered if it would be possible for India to ask the world to keep its supply chain flowing towards the country and not share the end product.

''Ask yourself this question, can I on one hand go round the world and tell, guys, keep your supply chain flowing towards me. And by the way, the end product of that supply chain, I am asking you for raw material, but I am not going to give you the vaccine,'' he asked.

''As things got tough, we actually spoke to the world very honestly and said 'look, we have done our best to live up to commitments; contractual commitments of producers, COVAX commitments. But right now please understand that we have this very serious situation at home and I think most countries understand that,'' added.

He also criticised those who questioned India's overall vaccine exports.

''But if you get into why are you exploring abroad at all, then somebody else will ask why am I exporting to India. And that is so short-sighted. I think really irresponsible people, really non-serious people can make that kind of an argument,'' he said. Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday requested US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on export of raw materials needed for the production of the Covishield vaccines in India. India is reeling under a massive spike in coronavirus cases. The country reported over 2.7 lakh infections in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi announces lockdown till Apr 26; Kejriwal says necessary to tackle rapid surge of COVID cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 and said it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was s...

Britain reports four COVID-19 daily deaths, lowest since September

Britain reported just four deaths in latest daily COVID-19 figures on Monday, government statistics showed, the lowest number of deaths since September.Death totals are often lower on Mondays due to delays in reporting deaths over the weeke...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing halted at U.S. plant that had contamination issue

Production of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine at a U.S. manufacturing plant was halted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration while the agency investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent BioSol...

U.S. Supreme Court brings end to another Republican election challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to another lawsuit related to the Nov. 3 presidential election field by a Republican former congressional candidate who had challenged the extension of Pennsylvanias deadline to receive mail-i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021