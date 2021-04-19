Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Miguel Diaz-Canel as leader

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Miguel Diaz-Canel as leaderReuters | Havana | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:53 IST
Cuba's ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday, state-run news agency Prensa Latina reported.
The succession marks the end of six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led Cuba's leftist 1959 revolution, in a transition to a younger leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
