Left Menu

U.S. says Belarusian firms' license revoked over human rights abuses

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:05 IST
U.S. says Belarusian firms' license revoked over human rights abuses

The United States on Monday revoked an authorization for certain transactions with nine sanctioned Belarusian state-owned enterprises over alleged human rights violations and abuses in the Eastern European country.

"This action is a further consequence of the Belarusian authorities’ flagrant disregard for human rights and Belarus’ failure to comply with its obligations under international human rights law," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday issued a new license allowing the wind-down of transactions involving the companies, which include state energy firm Belneftekhim, until June 3.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said last month that the department could not recommend the renewal of the license, adding that the human rights situation in Belarus has deteriorated to arguably the worst point in the country's independent history. The license, which allowed U.S. persons to engage in certain transactions with the enterprises, had been renewed annually since 2015 through last year due to notable progress by Belarusian authorities on human rights, Blinken said.

But Washington decided that an extension this year would go against U.S. values and the Belarus Democracy Act, Blinken said, adding that the nine companies finance and support Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government, "facilitating its violent repression of the Belarusian people and repeated rejection of the rule of law." Lukashenko, 66, has faced the biggest challenge to his nearly 27-year-rule since protesters took to the streets after he was declared the winner of an election they said was rigged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs announcing breakaway Super League

Twelve of Europes top football clubs announced on Sunday that they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.Following are the Super Leagues statement and some reactions to ...

Australian envoy announces grant under India-Australia initiative for Indo-Pacific

Australian High Commissioner Barry OFarrell AO on Monday announced Rs 8.12 crore grant under an India-Australia initiative to support efforts towards a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.The Australian high commission said OFarrell laun...

ICICI Pru profit falls 64% to Rs 64 cr on pandemic addl provision

Despite reporting a good set of overall numbers, an accelerated provisioning of Rs 200 crore for the pandemic has crimped net profit of ICICI Prudential Life by 64.2 per cent to Rs 64 crore in the January-March quarter.However, a Rs 7,400 c...

Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.The pick and drop service -- which will be charged at Rs 199 -- will ensure that consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021