Left Menu

Kunwar Vijay Pratap politicising Kotkapura firing case: Majithia

Asking Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to explain whether Kunwar Vijay Pratap alone was capable to lead the probe into the case, Majithia said, It is clear that the government favoured this police officer because he was a willing tool in the hands of the Congress Party and was part of the conspiracy to weaken the SAD, religious institutions and Sikh leadership.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:04 IST
Kunwar Vijay Pratap politicising Kotkapura firing case: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who headed the SIT probing the Kotkapura firing case, is politicising the issue as he is gearing up to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an IG-rank officer, had tendered his resignation and sought premature retirement after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe into the incident of firing at people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

Majithia on Monday alleged that the IG is now gearing up to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and this is the reason he is further politicising the Kotkapura firing case, despite the fact that the HC rejected his findings and asked the government to disassociate him from the probe. Talking to the media here, Majithia said he had given a “go by” to all service rules by “disrespecting” the orders of the HC and indulged in “blatant politics” after the political vendetta launched by him against the SAD was exposed by the court. He was challenged by a police functionary and not by the SAD in the court, Majithia said. “Earlier also, the head of the SIT, ADGP Prabodh Kumar, and three other members, including IG Arun Pal Singh, had disassociated from Kunwar Vijay's findings in writing and refused to become party to politicisation of the case,” he claimed. Asking Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to explain whether Kunwar Vijay Pratap alone was capable to lead the probe into the case, Majithia said, “It is clear that the government favoured this police officer because he was a willing tool in the hands of the Congress Party and was part of the conspiracy to weaken the SAD, religious institutions and Sikh leadership”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi speaks to UP CM, takes stock of measures to control pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the measures being taken to control the coronavirus pandemic.The CM told the PM that the state was working with full devotion to ...

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain in control but smoldering

Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the citys famed Table Mountain, burning the universitys historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighbourhoods.The smo...

Spinners set up 45-run win for CSK

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday. Cameos from Faf du Plessis 33 off 17, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out...

Jaishankar wishes Manmohan Singh fullest recovery from COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh an early and fullest recovery from COVID-19. Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021