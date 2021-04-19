Kunwar Vijay Pratap politicising Kotkapura firing case: Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who headed the SIT probing the Kotkapura firing case, is politicising the issue as he is gearing up to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, an IG-rank officer, had tendered his resignation and sought premature retirement after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe into the incident of firing at people protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

Majithia on Monday alleged that the IG is now gearing up to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and this is the reason he is further politicising the Kotkapura firing case, despite the fact that the HC rejected his findings and asked the government to disassociate him from the probe. Talking to the media here, Majithia said he had given a “go by” to all service rules by “disrespecting” the orders of the HC and indulged in “blatant politics” after the political vendetta launched by him against the SAD was exposed by the court. He was challenged by a police functionary and not by the SAD in the court, Majithia said. “Earlier also, the head of the SIT, ADGP Prabodh Kumar, and three other members, including IG Arun Pal Singh, had disassociated from Kunwar Vijay's findings in writing and refused to become party to politicisation of the case,” he claimed. Asking Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to explain whether Kunwar Vijay Pratap alone was capable to lead the probe into the case, Majithia said, “It is clear that the government favoured this police officer because he was a willing tool in the hands of the Congress Party and was part of the conspiracy to weaken the SAD, religious institutions and Sikh leadership”.

