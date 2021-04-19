Left Menu

After the former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh was tested positive and later admitted to the hospital, 'get well soon' messages began pouring in for him on Twitter from leaders across party lines.

Leaders across party lines wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

After the former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh was tested positive and later admitted to the hospital, 'get well soon' messages began pouring in for him on Twitter from leaders across party lines. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several other leaders wished the former Prime Minister a speedy recovery.

"Dear Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. "My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Taking on Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I wish the former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji good health and early recovery." Former Union Minister P Chidambaram also tweeted for Singh's recovery.

"Deeply concerned that Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalised with fever. I pray that he will overcome this health setback with his indomitable courage. The prayers of the whole nation are with Dr Singh and wish him a speedy recovery," he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: "Just got the news former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery."

Union Minister Dr S Jaishankar also wished the former PM early recovery. "Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and fullest recovery," he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

