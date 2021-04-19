EU welcomes political agreement to end crisis in Georgia

EU welcomes political agreement to end crisis in GeorgiaReuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:42 IST
European Council President Charles Michel said he had brokered a political agreement in Georgia to end the current crisis in the country.
"Agreement in Georgia...Congratulations to political leaders on signing the deal out of the current crisis," Michel said in a tweet late on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
