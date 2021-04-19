BJP to hold small public meetings in Bengal, distribute six crore masks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold only small public meetings with not more than 500 people in poll-bound West Bengal in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The party has suspended the big rallies and public meetings in view of the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic situation. Polling is to be held in the remaining three of eight phases.

"It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers in West Bengal. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following COVID-19 guidelines," a BJP release said. The party has set a target of the distribution of six crore masks and sanitizers in West Bengal.

On the call of party president JP Nadda, BJP will also release a dedicated COVID-19 helpdesk and COVID helpline in all states and start the campaign 'Apna Booth - Corona Mukt' (my booth, coronavirus free). The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been been completed. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

