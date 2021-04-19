Left Menu

BJP to hold small public meetings in Bengal, distribute six crore masks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold only small public meetings with not more than 500 people in poll-bound West Bengal in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:52 IST
BJP to hold small public meetings in Bengal, distribute six crore masks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold only small public meetings with not more than 500 people in poll-bound West Bengal in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. The party has suspended the big rallies and public meetings in view of the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic situation. Polling is to be held in the remaining three of eight phases.

"It has been decided that only small public meetings with not more than 500 people will be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other union ministers in West Bengal. All these public meetings will be held in open spaces following COVID-19 guidelines," a BJP release said. The party has set a target of the distribution of six crore masks and sanitizers in West Bengal.

On the call of party president JP Nadda, BJP will also release a dedicated COVID-19 helpdesk and COVID helpline in all states and start the campaign 'Apna Booth - Corona Mukt' (my booth, coronavirus free). The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been been completed. The sixth phase of the state assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Albanian man with knife wounds 5 at mosque in Tirana

An Albanian man with a knife attacked and wounded five people Monday at a mosque in the capital, police said, as investigators tried to determine a motive for the attack. Rudolf Nikolli, 34, entered the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana ...

Soccer-UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of "fight to the end"

There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sundays shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europes top clubs.The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an adde...

COVID-19: Nagpur civic body curtails working hours of shops

The Nagpur civic body on Monday issued an order curtailing the working hours of grocery stores, bakeries, vegetable shops and roadside carts from Tuesday in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the city.The order issued by the Nagpur Munici...

UP panchayat polls: Over 70 pc turnout till 6 pm

Over 70 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Monday during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls in 20 districts, where 3.48 lakh candidates are in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts. Of the 20 districts, polling detail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021