PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:20 IST
Cong slams Karnataka govt for asking Guv to address all-party meeting on COVID-19

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday flayed the BJP government in the state for inviting Governor Vajubhai Vala to address an all-party meeting on COVID-19.

Hours before the crucial meeting, the Congress tossed a few queries for Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa questioning his administrative capacity.

''What does it indicate when the Governor is called to address the all-party meeting? Isn't there an elected government in the state? ''Is the government incapable or is it part of the BS Yediyurappa Mukt BJP,'' the Congress asked in a tweet on Tuesday.

The national party also sought to know whether the government does not have the capability to confront the opposition or has it given up due to its inability to face the challenge.

It also alleged that the Yediyurappa government cannot protect the lives of people.

The all-party meeting is scheduled at 4.30 pm, which will be addressed by Vala.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment for the reinfection of COVID-19, will attend the meeting through video conference.

The state government decided to convene the meeting as there was an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

It has indicated that it will take some stringent measures based on the outcome of the all-party meeting, giving rise to speculations that a lockdown could be imposed in the state capital and some other major cities and towns of Karnataka.

