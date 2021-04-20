Union minister Jitendra Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Jitendra Singh tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:07 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked all those who came in contact with him to get themselves screened.
''I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms. Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care,'' he tweeted.
Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is also the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
