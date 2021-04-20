Dalai Lama prays for speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh

Left Menu

As you know, I have enormous respect for you and count you as an old friend. He further said, I hope we may see an early end to challenges the coronavirus pandemic poses as it threatens every nation across the world. Former PM Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Delhi with a mild fever on Monday.88-year-old Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, sources said, adding his condition is stable.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

After former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for coronavirus, the Dalai Lama has written to the veteran Congress leader expressing his sympathy and wishing for a speedy recovery.

In a letter addressed to the former PM on Tuesday, the Dalai Lama said, "I pray that you will make a swift recovery. As you know, I have enormous respect for you and count you as an old friend." He further said, "I hope we may see an early end to challenges the coronavirus pandemic poses as it threatens every nation across the world." Former PM Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi with a mild fever on Monday.

88-year-old Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, sources said, adding his condition is stable. The former PM had taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

