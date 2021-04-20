Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary ward on glucose drip, says lawyer

Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary ward on glucose drip, says lawyerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:16 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike in prison since the end of March, is in a solitary ward at a prison hospital specialising in tuberculosis treatment, one of his lawyers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Vadim Kobzev said Navalny had been admitted to hospital on Sunday and given a glucose drip. The United States has warned Moscow of serious repercussions if he should die in jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Alexei Navalny
- Moscow
- Navalny
- Vadim Kobzev
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
Russia extends punitive Twitter slowdown until mid-May
Russia extends moves to slow down Twitter's traffic until May 15 - watchdog
U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight
Moscow and Washington in high-level contact over Ukraine -Ifax cites Russian foreign ministry
Twitter slowdown in Russia until mid-May; no block for now