Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary ward on glucose drip, says lawyer

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:16 IST
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike in prison since the end of March, is in a solitary ward at a prison hospital specialising in tuberculosis treatment, one of his lawyers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Vadim Kobzev said Navalny had been admitted to hospital on Sunday and given a glucose drip. The United States has warned Moscow of serious repercussions if he should die in jail.

