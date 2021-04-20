Left Menu

Tunisia's Ennahda criticises president as political crisis deepens

Tunisia has suffered near political stalemate since 2019 elections that returned a deeply fragmented parliament in which Ennahda, as the biggest party, had only a quarter of seats, while putting Saied, an independent, into the presidency. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Saied's own nominee for the role, has since his appointment last year been at odds with him and backed by Ennahda, whose leader, Rached Ghannouchi, is the parliament speaker.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:19 IST
Tunisia's Ennahda criticises president as political crisis deepens

The biggest party in Tunisia's parliament publicly criticised President Kais Saied on Tuesday, warning his policies threatened democracy, in an escalation of the country's political crisis. The moderate Islamist Ennahda party accused Saied of "violating the constitution", having a "tendency towards individual rule" and "encroaching on the political system and the powers of the prime minister".

It was a response to Saied's comments on Sunday that his constitutional control of the military extended to the internal security forces, part of a wider power struggle between him, parliament and the prime minister. Tunisia has suffered near political stalemate since 2019 elections that returned a deeply fragmented parliament in which Ennahda, as the biggest party, had only a quarter of seats, while putting Saied, an independent, into the presidency.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, Saied's own nominee for the role, has since his appointment last year been at odds with him and backed by Ennahda, whose leader, Rached Ghannouchi, is the parliament speaker. Mechichi tried to reshuffle the cabinet this year but Saied refused to endorse the appointment of new ministers. It left Mechichi as acting interior minister, a position Saied has challenged.

Tunisia's 2014 constitution has until now been widely interpreted as putting the internal security forces and the Interior Ministry under the control of the prime minister. Saied is a professor of constitutional law whose surprise election victory in 2019 has rattled Tunisian politics.

Mechichi responded to Saied's speech by saying: "There is no need for individual, odd readings which, moreover, are taken out of context." Tunisia was meant to establish a constitutional court to adjudicate on such disputes by 2015, but politicians have been unable to agree on the names of the judges to sit on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to set aside 6,000 guest worker visas for Central Americans

The Biden administration will set aside 6,000 seasonal guest worker visas for people from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in the coming months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS said on Tuesday, a small step toward establishi...

Shortage of oxygen cyllinders has come across as a major problem; All stakeholders working collectively to meet this challenge: PM.

Shortage of oxygen cyllinders has come across as a major problem All stakeholders working collectively to meet this challenge PM....

Any delay in oxygen supply will lead to loss of lives: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said any delay in the supply of oxygen will lead to loss of precious lives and directed the Central government to provide the supply of oxygen. While hearing a petition concerning the COVID-19 situation in th...

Exports reviving, may be in positive territory in FY22: Comm Secy

The countrys exports are reviving and the shipments are expected to be in the solid positive territory in this financial year, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said on Tuesday. He said that exports recorded a significant contraction in Apri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021