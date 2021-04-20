German Greens overtake conservatives as chancellor candidates announced

Germany's Greens overtook the conservatives to top an opinion poll released on the day that Angela Merkel's conservative bloc named Armin Laschet as its candidate to succeed her as chancellor in a September election. A Forsa poll for RTL/n-tv put the conservative bloc on 21%, down 7 points, while the Greens, who on Monday presented their chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, jumped 5 points to 28%.

"The nominations of Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are greatly influencing the political mood," said pollster Manfred Guellner in a statement, adding that while voters viewed Baerbock favourably, Laschet had a negative effect for the conservatives. Forsa said of 3,505 people questioned for the poll between April 13 and 20, some 1,502 were asked on April 20.

