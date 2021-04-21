Left Menu

UN chief deeply saddened by death of Chadian President Idriss Déby

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underlined the UN’s solidarity with Chad following the death of the country’s leader, announced on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:02 IST
UN chief deeply saddened by death of Chadian President Idriss Déby

President Idriss Déby died from injuries sustained in clashes with rebels in the north over the weekend, according to State media reports.

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of his death, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

‘A key partner’

Mr. Guterres has expressed his profound condolences to the President’s family, and to the people and Government of Chad.

“President Déby Itno was a key partner for the United Nations and made significant contributions to regional stability, particularly as part of efforts to combat terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime in the Sahel”, the statement said.

“In these difficult times, the United Nations stands with the Chadian people in their efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future.”

President Déby, 68, had been in power for more than three decades. The announcement of his death came a day after provisional results of elections held on 11 April showed he would win a sixth term in office.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, has also expressed his condolences to the people of Chad.

“The President said he would soon convene a General Assembly meeting to pay tribute to Mr. Deby’s memory,” his Spokesperson, Brenden Varma, said during his daily briefing from New York.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Apple announces AirTags for lost items, slim iMacs in new colors

Apple Inc announced AirTags to find lost items and podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and also introduced an array of slim iMac computers in a variety of colors. AirTags will cost 29 each or four for 99 and w...

Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

Egypts transportation minister on Tuesday said he sacked the countrys top railway official, following three train accidents in less than a month that left more than 40 people dead and over 350 injured.The firing of Ashraf Raslan was part of...

Apple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event

Apple Inc announced podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and is expected later on Tuesday to show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items. The event, being broadcast from Apples Cupertino, California headquart...

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021