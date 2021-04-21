Left Menu

COVID-19: BJP government failed to protect people of Karnataka, says Cong

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has failed to protect the people of Karnataka yet again as people everywhere are struggling for beds, oxygen, medicines while the state government seems to be counting the dead bodies of innocent Covid19 victims.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:33 IST
COVID-19: BJP government failed to protect people of Karnataka, says Cong
Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the BJP government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has failed to protect the people of Karnataka yet again as people everywhere are struggling for beds, oxygen, medicines while the state government seems to be counting the dead bodies of innocent Covid19 victims. "The BJP government has failed to protect the people of the state yet again. It is incapable of handling this major health crisis and people have been orphaned - left to save their own lives. I urge @CMofKarnataka to take cognizance of the situation and take measures to contain the virus," tweeted Congress leader.

"It is despairing to see people everywhere struggling for beds, oxygen, medicines while the state government seems to be counting the dead bodies of innocent Covid19 victims. The need of the hour is to act swiftly by providing financial aid and introducing strict measures," added former deputy CM. He also requested people to stay safe at home and to follow the Covid-19 protocols to protect themselves and their loved ones. The Congress leader said to step out only if there is a dire need.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from April 21 to May 4. The night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 6 am.

Karnataka has reported 21,794 new COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities, taking the total caseload of 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646, the Health Department said on Tuesday. India is currently witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has reported nearly 3 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year.

