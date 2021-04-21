Putin says Russia should have collective COVID-19 immunity by autumn

Putin says Russia should have collective COVID-19 immunity by autumnReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian public should attain collective immunity from COVID-19 by this autumn and called on Russians to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Putin was speaking at an annual address to both houses of parliament.
